EaseMyTrip focuses on acquisitions in FY23; looks to grow international business

Maryam Farooqui
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

The company is looking to acquire 2-3 companies by end of FY23, Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder & Executive Director told Moneycontrol.

Online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip is focusing on inorganic acquisitions in FY23 after acquiring Spree Hospitality and YoloBus recently.

"Companies we are looking for acquisition must be asset-light, debt free, profitable, and should be in the travel space and must be a non-air company," he added.

The company also updated about its two acquisitions that it did in the last seven-eight months.

"Spree Hospitality increased its number of hotels to 27 currently from 12 at the time we acquired it. It is able to generate business of Rs 20-30 lakh monthly. YoloBus is in incubation stage. We had acquired the company at Rs 2 crore. Business is coming back as its website and technology has started 2-3 months ago," the company said.

Along with acquisitions, the company is focusing on international markets for growth.