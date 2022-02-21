English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    E-sports will become largest format in India, says Nazara Tech CEO Agarwal

    E-sports has taken off in India and globally during the pandemic as younger population stuck at home sought entertainment online

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 21, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Viewership of online gaming and live matches is set to increase and help make e-sports one of the largest formats in India, Nazara Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer of Manish Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

    Agarwal said that e-sports and content viewership has doubled on a year-on-year basis recently.

    E-sports has taken off in India and globally during the pandemic as younger population stuck at home sought entertainment online. Platforms such as Amazon-owned Twitch have grown exponentially because of rising interest in viewing video games played by others.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technology, which acts as a platform for game publishers and hosts events for players, is seen as a major beneficiary of this transition in online entertainment.

    Agarwal said that global players in the segment are coming to India as the domestic market can offer “amazing” growth for the next seven to eight years. Nazara Technology has a market share of around 4-5 percent in India.

    Close

    Related stories

    That said, shares of Nazara Technologies have fallen close to 50 percent from their record high in recent months as investors shifted away from expensively priced technology stock. The stock is now closer to its IPO price of Rs 1,101 than its 52-week high of Rs 3,356.

    At 12:51 pm, shares of Nazara Technologies were down 3.1 percent at Rs 1,899.95 on the National Stock Exchange.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Nazara Technologies #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 01:38 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.