E-sports will become largest format in India, says Nazara Tech CEO Agarwal

Viewership of online gaming and live matches is set to increase and help make e-sports one of the largest formats in India, Nazara Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer of Manish Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Agarwal said that e-sports and content viewership has doubled on a year-on-year basis recently.

E-sports has taken off in India and globally during the pandemic as younger population stuck at home sought entertainment online. Platforms such as Amazon-owned Twitch have grown exponentially because of rising interest in viewing video games played by others.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technology, which acts as a platform for game publishers and hosts events for players, is seen as a major beneficiary of this transition in online entertainment.

Agarwal said that global players in the segment are coming to India as the domestic market can offer “amazing” growth for the next seven to eight years. Nazara Technology has a market share of around 4-5 percent in India.

That said, shares of Nazara Technologies have fallen close to 50 percent from their record high in recent months as investors shifted away from expensively priced technology stock. The stock is now closer to its IPO price of Rs 1,101 than its 52-week high of Rs 3,356.