Dunzo data breach | User data of Google-backed hyperlocal delivery app compromised

Hyperlocal delivery venture Dunzo, backed by tech giant Google, is the latest name in the e-commerce space to have been hit by a data breach. One of the company's databases that had information like users' contact details and email addresses was compromised, as per a report by The News Minute.

The report notes that Dunzo has launched an internal investigation following the security breach. It said that no information pertaining to credit card details of users was accessed. However, the company has not given a number as to how many users' data could have been compromised.

Up until now, the investigation suggests that the unauthorised access to Dunzo's database could have followed a breach in the servers of a third party that it does business with.

As a part of precautionary measures to ensure that user data is safe, Dunzo said it had taken steps to secure the gaps in its system and added additional layers of security protocols.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Dunzo is a digital delivery venture that operates in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Google picked up a minority stake in the venture in 2017, when it led a $12 million investment round.