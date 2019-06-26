Ducon inks pact with Sterling & Wilson to bid for large FGD projects in India

Ducon Infratechnologies on June 26 said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji group firm Sterling & Wilson to jointly bid for large size Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) tenders in India.

"The joint bidding exercise has significantly expanded our financing capabilities to bid successfully for large FGD projects which were earlier not biddable solely by them or us as an individual entity and has created a win-win situation for both the parties," Ducon Infratechnologies said in a regulatory filing.

Sterling & Wilson is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the area of renewable energy, construction, and transmission and distribution.