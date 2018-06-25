Ducati SuperSport And SuperSport S to be recalled in India - here's why

Within a year of its launch in India, Ducati SuperSport and SuperSport S might be recalled in India due to recent accidents indicating a fire hazard in the bikes. There have been three different incidents in three countries where these bikes have caught fire.

As per a report by NDTV, Ducati has confirmed that the overfill hoses of the fuel tank and the airbox blow-by are placed too close to the exhaust manifold. This might lead to the hoses melting, resulting in the bike catching fire.

In the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a warning to the owners of both these models, asking them to check for signs of any burns in the hoses.

The report quoted Sergi Canovas, MD – Ducati India, who confirmed that some of the Ducati SuperSports models sold in India have the problem too, as saying, “Recall campaign is just announced and we have few VINs (Vehicle Identification Numbers) affected in India. We are informing this recall to MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) and SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers). Soon there be [an] official announcement from Ducati India.”

An official statement will soon be released by Ducati India for the recall.

The bikes sold in India are manufactured at Ducati’s Thailand plant while those sold in the US were made at the company’s Italy plant. Post recall, the problem will be fixed by the company at no additional cost to the owners. The position of the hoses of the airbox blow-by and fuel tank will be changed to avoid any contact with the manifold of the exhaust.