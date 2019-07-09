App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ducati launches Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India priced at Rs 19.99 lakh

The motorcycle is designed to traverse continents, and hence, is equipped with top drawer components to enhance its off-road and touring capabilities, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Italian superbike maker Ducati on July 9 launched Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).



"Occupying the sporty end of the adventure bike spectrum, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro marks an all-new chapter for true off-road enthusiasts and adventure tourers in India," Ducati India MD Sergi Canovas said.

Bookings for the model have commenced across all Ducati dealerships -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 02:35 pm

