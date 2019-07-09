Ducati launches Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India priced at Rs 19.99 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati on July 9 launched Multistrada 1260 Enduro in India priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The motorcycle is designed to traverse continents, and hence, is equipped with top drawer components to enhance its off-road and touring capabilities, the company said in a statement.

"Occupying the sporty end of the adventure bike spectrum, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro marks an all-new chapter for true off-road enthusiasts and adventure tourers in India," Ducati India MD Sergi Canovas said.