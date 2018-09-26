App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 09:11 PM IST

Drug Controller General of India head Eswara Reddy gets 3-month extension

Reddy started his career as a Drugs Inspector in CDSCO, West Zone, Mumbai in 1998 and was promoted as Assistant Drugs Controller of India in 2009.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Moneycontrol News

The government on September 26 extended the tenure of interim Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) S Eswara Reddy by three more months.

"In pursuance of the provisions of clause (b) of Rule 21 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, the Central government hereby appoints Dr S Eswara Reddy, Joint Drug Controller (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to be the Licensing Authority for a period three months with effect from the afternoon of 25th September, 2018 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification of health ministry said on Wednesday.

This is the third time Reddy has got an extension. He was appointed in February this year as head of CDSCO, the entity that grants approvals and monitors drug quality in the country.

The government had earlier said that Reddy will continue as interim DCGI till it finds a suitable person to head the CDSCO.

Reddy started his career as a Drugs Inspector in CDSCO, West Zone, Mumbai in 1998 and was promoted as Assistant Drugs Controller of India in 2009.

He obtained his Masters Degree in Pharmacy from College of Pharmaceuticals Sciences, Manipal in 1994 and a PhD from JNTU, Hyderabad in 2009.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 09:11 pm

