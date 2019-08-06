'Drink less but drink better': Bacardi makes a premium play in India

International spirits maker Bacardi is betting big on its premium brands, a company executive said, soon after the company launched Reserva Ocho, as part of a four-portfolio premium rum collection.

The company’s newest rum collection Bacardi Premium Portfolio consists of Bacardi Anejo Cuatro (aged for four years), Bacardi Reserva Ocho (eight years), Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez (10 years) and Bacardi Gran Reserva Limitada (12 years).

Bacardi has been in India for over two decades, having portfolio of six million cases a year – with Bacardi rum selling over two million cases, while Bacardi Breezer ready-to-drink (RTD) selling about 3-3.5 million cases.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head, Bacardi India, said that the company will look to strengthen its core – with brands such as Barardi Breezer and Bombay Sapphire – while also focusing on whisky and premium alcohol brands.

Goenka dubbed Bacardi Ocho as a step in that direction. “We are in the process of launching more premium and super premium products in categories like single malt,” said Goenka.

“We have also become aggressive with our scotch portfolio William Lawson’s, which sits in the entry level scotch segment and onwards. With Dewar’s, we have a portfolio comprising of multiple premium products aged 12 years old, 15 years old, 18 and even 25 years old. We also have a premium malt brand called Aberfeldy,” he added.

Besides, Bacardi has an imported spirit portfolio led by Grey Goose and Bombay Sapphire. It also has brands like Patron tequila, Martini Vermouth.

Goenka noted that Indian consumers are increasing wanting to pick brands that are high quality even if they cost a premium.

“We have whisky brands such as William Lawson's, Dewar’s and Aberfeldy. Then there are premium brands such as Bacardi Ocho and Star of Bombay (gin), all of which driving upgradation across these categories,” he said.

“There is a huge trend in the country: drink less but drink better,” he added. “The segments which are premium and above are growing faster than the segments that aren’t premium.”

Bacardi is optimistic about growth in the Indian market despite branded alcohol products being pricier than in other global markets because of the taxation regime.

“India has a vast consumer base and there is sizeable pool of consumer in every social-economic class that is fueling growth across mass and premium brands. And as India continues to grow and consumers get more disposable income, the next ten years are going to be for premium brands,” said Goenka.

While metro markets have historically been majority of the business for the alcohol beverage business, Bacardi is seeing the growing importance of tier II and III cities.