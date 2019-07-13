DRI arrests Future Enterprises' CFO for allegedly evading customs duty worth Rs 14.58 crore

Dinesh Maheshwari allegedly misused duty-free imports facility from Bangladesh under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA)
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested the chief financial officer of Future Enterprises, Dinesh Maheshwari, for allegedly evading customs duty worth Rs 14.58 crore.
Maheshwari is accused of misusing duty-free imports facility from Bangladesh under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA).(This is a developing story)
