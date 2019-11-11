Dreamery to be sold in general trade, Future Consumer’s dairy brand increases reach

Future Consumer’s dairy brand Dreamery will now be available in general trade in addition to Future Group retail outlets like Big Bazaar and Easy Day, a company source told Moneycontrol.

Dreamery is the dairy brand of Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) launched in partnership with New Zealand-based dairy major Fonterra.

In June, Fonterra Future Dairy, a joint venture (JV) between New Zealand-based Fonterra and Future Consumer, launched its dairy brand Dreamery.

Under this brand, the Fonterra Future Dairy launched ultra-high temperature (UHT) toned milk, Dahi (Curd), chocolate and strawberry-flavored milkshakes, Greek Yoghurt (in strawberry and mango flavours) and cheese slices.

Dreamery products will be available in nearly 3,000 stores across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

“We are expanding in a phased-out manner to reach out to maximum customers,” the source said.

Future Consumer is targeting a turnover of Rs 6,000 crore in the next five–seven years, the company source.

Among other brands, Future Consumer’s munching brand Tasty Treat and premium wet wipe brand Kara too are sold through general trade outlets.

Dreamery has a presence across modern trade outlets like Big Bazaar, Easy Day, HyperCity and Foodhall that registers over 300 million customer footfalls annually. The products are also sold on Amazon Now, BigBasket and Grofers.

“The brand will continue to expand e-commerce and other modern trade partnerships in a phased-out manner to establish itself as a strong national dairy brand,” a senior company source stated.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Kishore Biyani, Founder, Future Group, said that 8-10 percent of sales come from dairy products for Future Consumer.

Future Consumer will largely compete with players like Amul, Gokul, Cavin's and Britannia,

The dairy industry in India has reached a value of around Rs 10,000 billion in 2018.

Along with offering profitable business opportunities, the dairy industry in India serves as a tool of socio-economic development.