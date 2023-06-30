Dream11 to replace Byju's on Indian cricket team jersey: Report

The numbers of the deal with Dream11 are likely to be lesser than what the Indian cricket board was earning from Byju’s, News18 CricketNext further stated.

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 is reportedly the new sponsor of the Indian cricket team's jersey, replacing edtech giant Byju's.

According to a report by News18 CricketNext, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had floated a tender for sponsorship rights on June 14 and Dream11 has come on board.

The report also mentioned that Byju’s had an optional deal in place with the BCCI until November but decided to exit the contract in March. Notably, the men's cricket team has been without a jersey sponsor since and played the recent World Test Championship final at the London Oval without one.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit sported new training and match jerseys by Adidas. On May 23, the world's richest cricketing body and Adidas had announced a brand-new partnership as the kit sponsor. The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

Meanwhile, in the previous deal with Byju’s, BCCI was earning around Rs 5.5 crore for every bilateral fixture and the value dropped to Rs 1.7 crore for an ICC game because of the positioning of the logo. The numbers of the deal with Dream11 are likely to be lesser than what the Indian cricket board was earning from Byju’s, News18 CricketNext further stated.

Industry experts tracking developments from close quarters have revealed that there was a lack of interest even after the lowered base price. BCCI’s June 14 release had prohibited certain brand categories from participating in the process and even though “Real Money Gaming” was in the list, an exception was made for “Fantasy Sports Gaming”, the report highlighted.

Before Byju's, Wills and ITC were the sponsors of the jerseys for close to a decade in the 90s before Sahara came on board and remained for the longest time. The group led by Subrata Roy sponsored the jerseys between 2002 and 2013 before monetisation of cricket entered a very competitive space and saw Star India on the team jerseys between 2014 and 2017.

Next, OPPO and Vivo, the two Chinese phone manufacturing companies, were up against each other for the next cycle and OPPO outbid Vivo for the 2017-2022 cycle. Next was ed-tech start-up Byju’s, which took over midway through OPPO’s five-year cycle and a signed a contract which ran until November 2022. However, the market conditions prompted Byju’s to not continue with the deal and since then Team India has been without a jersey sponsor.

(With inputs from News18 CricketNext)