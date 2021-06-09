DRDO invites applications from pharma companies for tech transfer of COVID drug 2-DG
DRDO has given time till June 17 for manufacturers to submit EoI. DRDO set a ToT fee of Rs 25 Lakhs.
June 09, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
The DCGI has granted permission for the emergency use of 2-DG drug as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. (Image: Screenshot/@rajnathsingh)
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has called for expression of interest (EoI) from drug manufacturers for transfer of technology (ToT) related to COVID-19 medication 2-DG (2-Deoxy-d-glucose).
"The EoI submitted by industries will be scrutinised by a Technical Assessment Committee (TAC). Only up to 15 industries will be given ToT on their capabilities, technical handholding capability of DRDO and on 'First Come First Served Basis'," DRDO said.
For ToT, DRDO has laid out conditions like having a drug licence to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) from Drug Licensing Authorities, API production capability, WHO GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification, among others.
"Laboratory synthesis process for 2-DG has been developed using D-Glucose as starting material. The synthesis process consists of conversion of D-Glucose to 2-DG through five chemical reaction steps followed by purification. The process has been established at batch scale (100g) and pilot plant scale (500g). Necessary patents have been filled by DRDO in this regard. It is proposed to offer Transfer of Technology (ToT) of 2-DG to Indian Pharmaceutical industries for production," DRDO said.
The anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Dr Reddy’s is currently manufacturing the drug.
The price of the single 2-DG sachet has been fixed at Rs 990.
