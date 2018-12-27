Draft e-commerce policy to be out in few weeks, says top govt official

A day after the government provided clarity on the FDI policy pertaining to the e-commerce sector, a top government official said a comprehensive policy for the development of the sector is needed and the draft will be out in the next few weeks.

“We want to bring out the policy soon, in a few weeks,” a Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) official said, adding the policy will provide a roadmap for the e-commerce sector.

Without divulging much detail on the draft policy the official said it would include points on how to promote exports using e-commerce.

In July, the government came up with the first leg of the draft e-commerce policy that talked about allowing companies having FDI of up to 49 percent to switch from a marketplace model to an inventory-led model. The idea was to promote the sale of domestically-produced goods on online platforms under the government’s Make in India initiative by allowing B2C online retail companies to keep limited inventory.

However, offline traders didn't take to the proposal kindly and criticised it for acting as a backdoor entry for FDI in B2C retail.

While the stakeholders were consulted while preparing the draft, it was never made public.

The draft also recommended a separate wing in the Enforcement Directorate - a specialised financial investigation agency under Finance Ministry - to look at the existing violations in the e-commerce sector as well as incentivising companies for domestic data storage.

Regarding the fresh set of FDI policy guidelines, the DIPP official said while the government doesn't want to discourage competition, marketplaces should not indirectly influence prices.

“This is a simple policy on e-commerce. The same policy continues with some additional clarifications to ensure that the policy is better enforced. The basic principles of the policy haven’t changed,” the official said.

A note issued by the DIPP on December 26 said e-commerce entities, which operate a marketplace, will not be allowed to exercise ownership or control over inventory. It clarified that any ownership or control over the inventory will convert the business into an inventory-based model.

The rules further state the inventory of a vendor will be deemed to be controlled by an e-commerce marketplace entity if more than 25 percent of the vendor’s purchases are made through the marketplace or its group entities. Any outright equity investment in the vendor will also bar the entity from selling on the marketplace.

Leading online players own or have invested in companies that procure goods in bulk from companies and sell them to their “preferred vendors”, which would list the same products at cheap prices.

The new rules mean that online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm, which are all funded by FDI, cannot exercise any control over their vendors or their pricing strategy.

Besides, the government also banned online retailers from entering into exclusive deals to promote brands. This means, Xiaomi will not be able to sell its Mi phones exclusively on Flipkart, a practice typically adopted at the time of a product launch.

E-commerce companies will now have to furnish a certificate along with a report of a statutory auditor to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), confirming compliance of these guidelines, by September 30 of every year for the preceding financial year, indicating that the violations will be strictly dealt with.