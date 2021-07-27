Dr Reddy's waiting for 2.7 million doses of Sputnik V 2nd jab from Russia for full rollout

Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Dr Reddy's said it was waiting for 2.7 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia for second jab, for the full fledged rollout of the vaccine.

"We have received 150000 of both the dose 1 and dose 2, following which we got 3 million, however we got 300,000 of second dose," said MV Ramana, Executive Vice President and Head of the Branded Formulations business at Dr. Reddy's.

Ramana indicated that the rise in COVID-19 cases is Russia, has also led to increase in demand for locally made Sputnik V vaccine.

"Last one week, vaccine demand has gone down by 20 percent (in Russia). We are working with RDIF to get remaining doses of imported vaccine as soon as possible," Ramana said.

Ramana added that the company was also working with six domestic contract manufacturers to scale up production of Sputnik V vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The technology absorpotion and scale up are happening, we expect by September-October we will have locally manufactured Sputnik V vaccine," Ramana said.

The vaccine has been launched in 80 plus cities and 2.5 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Customer cold chain infrastructure is being set up across 300 plus locations

Sputnik Light

On single dose Sputnik Light, which is the first dose of Sputnik V, Dr Reddy's said it was in the process of receiving the data on it.

"We should be approaching SEC (Subject Expert Committee) with the updated data,.. may be in about a week," Ramana said.

Dr Reddy's will be leveraging Russia Phase-3 trails as per the recommendation of SEC. The company also said it was waiting for the clinical data from the ongoing trial study in Russia for adolescent segment (12-18 years of age) of the population to seek approval in India.

Dr Reddy’s, which holds the sole distribution rights for the first 250 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, as per its agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, had indicated earlier that it would import about 36 million doses of Sputnik V from Russia and was expecting the commercial rollout by July, but it was taking more time due to supply issues.