Dr Reddy's waiting for 2.7 million doses of Sputnik V 2nd jab from Russia for full rollout
"Last one week, vaccine demand has gone down by 20 percent (in Russia). We are working with RDIF to get remaining doses of imported vaccine as soon as possible," Ramana said.
July 27, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Dr Reddy's said it was waiting for 2.7 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia for second jab, for the full fledged rollout of the vaccine.
"We have received 150000 of both the dose 1 and dose 2, following which we got 3 million, however we got 300,000 of second dose," said MV Ramana, Executive Vice President and Head of the Branded Formulations business at Dr. Reddy's.
Ramana indicated that the rise in COVID-19 cases is Russia, has also led to increase in demand for locally made Sputnik V vaccine.
Ramana added that the company was also working with six domestic contract manufacturers to scale up production of Sputnik V vaccine.
"The technology absorpotion and scale up are happening, we expect by September-October we will have locally manufactured Sputnik V vaccine," Ramana said.
The vaccine has been launched in 80 plus cities and 2.5 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Customer cold chain infrastructure is being set up across 300 plus locations
Sputnik Light
On single dose Sputnik Light, which is the first dose of Sputnik V, Dr Reddy's said it was in the process of receiving the data on it.
"We should be approaching SEC (Subject Expert Committee) with the updated data,.. may be in about a week," Ramana said.
Dr Reddy's will be leveraging Russia Phase-3 trails as per the recommendation of SEC. The company also said it was waiting for the clinical data from the ongoing trial study in Russia for adolescent segment (12-18 years of age) of the population to seek approval in India.
Dr Reddy’s, which holds the sole distribution rights for the first 250 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, as per its agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, had indicated earlier that it would import about 36 million doses of Sputnik V from Russia and was expecting the commercial rollout by July, but it was taking more time due to supply issues.
