Dr Reddy's to expand product portfolio in US to fuel future growth

Drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories, in yet another strategic shift, is focusing on expanding its product portfolio in the US to cut over reliance on a small bunch of products for future growth.

This was contrary to the company's strategy to focus on fewer but complex and high margin products.

This quarter, the company had to take an impairment charge of Rs. 1,320 Cr taken on a few products including Rs. 1,114 crore on generic Nuvaring. Dr Reddy's was heavily banking on the launch of Nuvaring but could not get the approval on account of queries or Complete Response Letter (CRL) raised by USFDA on the product.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy's competitor Amneal launched the generic Nuvaring in December, followed by another authorised generic from Prasco Laboratories in the same month, dashing the hopes of Dr Reddy's. The birth control device for women sold by Merck had a close to $1 billion in sales in the US in 2019. In the US, drug prices drop steeply with the entry of generics.

Dr Reddy's, may have to wait for some more quarters to see the approval of generic multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone in US, as USFDA raised CRL on the product. Dr Reddy's is in the process of responding to CRLs. Mylan-Natco and Momenta-Sandoz have launched their generic versions.

Both the products are estimated by analysts to have contribute more than one-fifth of Dr Reddy's sales in the US by FY22

"We will not be dependent on any single product to grow even in the United States. This is a notion of the past that the company is focused on a relatively small number of assets, be it complex generics or biologics or proprietary products for the growth of the company," said Dr Reddy's CEO Erez Israeli.

"This is a strategy that was indeed in the company until two years ago. Since then, we have announced a new strategy. We moved from ‘high-risk high-reward’ to a ‘low-risk very high reward’," Israeli said.

As a part of the strategy, Israeli said the company wanted to scale up is portfolio to 350 products.

"Commercially, we have 120 products now. And, this includes the products in the pipeline, plus the products that are in the pipeline on the R&D, plus additional efforts that will have to number of products. What we want is to give the customer in the United States, the products that they need, not necessarily focused on specific assets,” he said.

The company has upped its filings and is launching discontinued products. The company had launched 22 products in 9MFY20 and maintained its target of 30 for FY20.

"Naturally, when you have a broad portfolio of some of your products, it will give you upside," Israeli added.