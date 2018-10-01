App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's sells US penicillin plant to Abu Dhabi-based Neopharma

The sale of the plant is a part of the company's efforts to rein in costs as it faces intense pricing pressure in the US market, among other disadvantages

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
Drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories  on Monday said it had sold its antibiotic manufacturing facility and related assets in Bristol, Tennessee, to Abu Dhabi-based Neopharma.

The company didn't disclose the financial details of the sale.

"This sale is in line with our stated priority to streamline and optimize our global cost structures and help us focus on other business priorities to drive growth," said Erez Israeli, Chief Operating Officer at Dr Reddy’s.

"We are pleased that the agreement may provide continued employment opportunities for many of the experienced employees at the site," Israeli said.

In March 2011, Dr Reddy's acquired the penicillin-based

antibiotics manufacturing plant in Bristol, along with product rights for oral penicillin brands such as Augmentin and Amoxil in US, from British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Dr Reddy's was said to have paid around $73 million to GSK for the acquisition. The deal enabled the Indian drug maker to enter the US oral antibiotics market with a comprehensive product filing and a dedicated manufacturing site.

However, due to extensive competition and commoditisation of oral pencillin, Dr Reddy's discontinued certain antibiotic products and dosage strengths, and reduced workforce at the plant. The company said even the availability of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in their production became a problem.

The sale of the Bristol plant is a part of Dr Reddy's efforts to rein in costs as it faces intense pricing pressure in its key market -- the US -- combined with a lack of significant product approvals, and regulatory problems.

Deal terminated

In another development, the company said it had terminated the license granted to Armis Biopharma for its investigational antibacterial product, DFA-02, meant for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) .

"As a result of the termination, Dr Reddy's has regained worldwide rights to DFA-02, and is currently evaluating its options to take the program forward," the company said.

The company didn't disclose the reasons behind termination of the licensing agreement.

Also Read | Dr Reddy's Labs terminates Armis Biopharma's licence for its investigational antibacterial product
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 01:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies

