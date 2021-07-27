Dr Reddy's says investigating bribery allegations against it, in Ukraine and other CIS countries

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | Representative image.

Drug maker Dr Reddy's said a US-based law firm appointed by its Board has commenced detailed investigation into bribery allegations against the company in Ukraine and potentially in other countries by an anonymous complaint.

"The complaint alleges that healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper payments by or on behalf of the Company in violation of U.S. anti-corruption laws, specifically the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act," Dr Reddy's said.

Meanwhile, in one of the biggest intraday fall, shares of Dr Reddy's fell 10.4 4 percent to close at Rs 4844.3 on BSE on Tuesday.

Dr Reddy's said on July 6 had received a subpoena from the SEC for the production of documents pertaining to certain ClS geographies, and the Company said it is in the process of responding to the same.

The company said it has disclosed the matter to the US Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Securities Exchange Board of India.

"While the matter may result in government enforcement actions against the Company in the United States and/or foreign jurisdictions, which could lead to civil and criminal sanctions under relevant laws, the probability of such action and the outcome are not reasonably ascertainable at this time," the company said.

Bribery allegations have plagued pharmaceutical industry globally. The US has a law called Enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which prohibits companies issuing stock in the US from bribing foreign officials for government contracts and other business.

Last year Novartis and its former subsidiary Alcon had paid $340 million to resolve SEC and Department of Justice charges arising out of conduct in multiple jurisidictions. Cardinal Health, Ohio-based pharma company paid more than $8 million with FCPA charges in China. In 2019, German drug maker Fresenus Kabi agreed to pay $231 million to the SEC and Department of Justice in a global settlement to resolve violations of the FCPA in multiple countries over the course of nearly a decade.