In final leg of Sputnik V pilot rollout, will announce commercial launch soon, says Dr Reddy's

Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Dr Reddy's on June 16 said that the pilot launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, is currently in its final leg, as the drug maker gears up for commercial launch.

Dr Reddy's didn't specify the commercial launch date of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Dr Reddy's is the brand custodian of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and has the sole distribution rights for the first 250 million doses of the vaccine in India as per its agreement with Russian sovereign fund RDIF.

Sputnik V is priced at Rs 995 per dose. including GST.

Sputnik V vaccine was launched on pilot basis by Dr. Reddy's in Hyderabad on May 14, and has been successfully scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Baddi, Chennai,

Miryalaguda and Kolhapur, with more cities to follow in the next few days.

"Being a limited pilot phase presently, registration on CoWIN is not open yet to members of the public. This will become open at the time of our commercial launch," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said the pilot phase has allowed it to test cold storage arrangements of -18 degree C temperature in these cities, CoWIN integration, track-and-trace and other logistical arrangements ahead of its commercial launch.

"Adequate numbers of cold chain units are being deployed, and the last mile cold chain arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine," the company said.

"All necessary supply arrangements are being executed to ensure availability of both dose components in the right quantity and at the right time at partner hospitals," it added.