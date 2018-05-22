Dr Reddy's Q4 preview: Profit to grow marginally on-year even as US pricing headwinds remain

Drug maker Dr Reddy's is likely to report a 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the fourth quarter FY18 net profit led by US complex generic portfolio despite pricing pressure and lack of significant approvals impacting its growth.

In the fourth quarter of FY17, the company posted a profit of Rs 337.6 crore.

A Reuters poll of analyst estimates forecasts an increase in net profit to Rs 358.8 crore. It estimates revenue to rise 5.5 percent YoY to Rs 3691 crore in Q4FY18.

"The company has executed strong growth in prescription volume in recent launches (Skelaxin generic, Renvela generic tablet) which should allow the company to offset the impact of competition in its base portfolio," said Nirmal Bang in its pre-earnings report.

"In Skelaxin and Renvela generics, the company’s market share jumped QoQ from 9.4 percent and 9.4 percent to 16.6 percent and 21.1 percent, respectively. New competition in Dacogen and Toprol XL generics is yet to impact the company. It has maintained market share in Vytorin, despite the entry of Amneal during the quarter. Proprietary product Zembrace Symtouch prescriptions are holding steady, while Sernivo prescriptions registered double-digit decline. We believe the decline in Sernivo may be a seasonal effect as Clobetasol Propionate spray - which is a competing product - has also witnessed a similar decline," the report added.

HDFC Securities expects much muted quarter for Dr Reddy's when compared quarter-on-quarter basis.

"With generic Renvela and generic Toprol XL revenues to go down in 4QFY18 due to new entrants, top line is likely to decline 6%QoQ . We

expect US$ 240mn sales from the US market v/s US$ 247mn in 3QFY18," said HDFC Securities in its report.

"EBITDA margin is likely to be at 19.6 percent," HDFC report added.



FY19 revenue and EBITDA guidance



Commentary on price erosion on a base business portfolio in the US



Update on status of regulatory matters at Duuvada and Medak facilities



Visibility on key product launches such as generic Suboxone, generic Copaxone and generic Nuvaring.

Things to expect from management commentary