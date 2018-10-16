Dr Reddy's on cost cutting spree to counter US pricing pressures

Faced with lackluster sales on pricing pressure in the key US market, a lack of significant generic approvals and regulatory woes, drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has stepped up efforts to cut costs across the board.

The company has been selling manufacturing plants, optimising product portfolios, removing layers of management that it considers wasteful and taking a re-look at R&D investments.

The company believes these efforts will help it rein in expenses and streamline operations as it deals with base business erosion in the US on account of channel consolidation and commoditisation of generics market.

As part of those efforts the company announced the sale of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad to Therapiva, a privately held joint venture between Omnicare Drugs India, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Neopharma and Laxai Life Sciences. Neopharma is promoted by India-born UAE-based billionaire BR Shetty.

Late last month, Dr Reddy’s concluded the sale of its antibiotic manufacturing plant in Bristol, Tennessee to Neopharma for an undisclosed sum.

“Some of our urban sites we will close down, both as a measure of reacting to the urbanization around our plants as well as rationalization,” GV Prasad, CEO and Co-Chairman of Dr Reddy’s told analysts in July.

“That is one part. The other part is there are sites which are bit outdated and we are shifting those products to our newer sites. So, we will do all this with the minimal impact on revenue and we will do a combination of site transfers as well as arrangements of continued supply as we sell these sites,” Prasad added.

The company is also reviewing the product portfolio. It sold the rights of specialty skin cream Cloderm and its authorised generic to EPI Health. The financial details were not disclosed.

Though the drugmaker didn’t provide specific details, the Hindu Business Line reported in July that the company had laid off a couple of hundred employees across functions.

To be sure Dr Reddy's has been talking about cost-cutting initiatives for some time, but the intensity of those efforts picked up with the arrival of Erez Israeli as head of operations.

Israeli, a Teva veteran joined Dr Reddy's in March this year as Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Generics of Dr Reddy’s.

One person with the knowledge of the events told Moneycontrol that Israeli has been tasked with reorganising systems and processes to optimise costs even before he can focus on driving the growth.

The company has promised analysts that the cost-cutting will begin to show up from the second half of FY19 and will incur savings of "hundreds of crores".

Consequent to the efforts, the selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), which is related marketing and promotion for the first quarter remained flat on a sequential basis at Rs 1,211 crores.

Dr Reddy's revenues grew 1 percent to Rs 14,202.8 crore while net profit declined 2 percent to Rs 1,434.1 crore. The US market that contributes little over 40 percent of those sales declined 6 percent. The company is relatively debt free with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, one of the lowest in the industry.

Dr Reddy’s annual sales have stagnated for last three years – pushing the company down to fifth place from second place in terms of sales among India generic makers.

The company received a major jolt in November 2015, when it received a warning letter from USFDA citing violations in manufacturing standards for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plants at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and Miryalaguda in Telangana, and an oncology formulations facility in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). The company was able to resolve Miryalaguda plant.

But still Srikakulam API plant CTO-6 and Duvvada oncology injectable are yet to get a clean chit from USFDA.

While Duvvada plant severely hit the company’s new complex approvals, the Srikakulam API plant impacted margins.

Analysts have broadly welcomed the company's cost optimisation efforts.

"The cost-cutting definitely augurs well for the company when the base business is under pressure," said a pharma analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The key for Dr Reddy's is the resolution of Duvvada plant and approvals of generics of Suboxone film, Nuvaring and Copaxone,"

Chalke added the company has over 100 pending ANDAs, with a good mix of complex injectables.