Dr Reddy's may seek over $70m in compensation from Indivior for lost profit on generic Suboxone

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) is seeking more than $70 million from Indivior as compensation for lost sales in the US for delaying the entry of its generic version of opioid de-addiction drug Suboxone sublingual film, according to a report filed by Reuters.

The company launched its generic buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film, or Suboxone, which is used in the treatment of opioid dependence, 'at-risk' in the US after it got a final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) on June 15.

An 'at-risk' launch of a generic is when a company launches a drug for sale while the patent litigation is still ongoing.

Indivior, a spin-off of British drug maker Reckitt Benckiser, had managed to block sales of DRL's generic version of Suboxone Film through a court injunction since July on grounds of pending patent litigation.

Indivior is said to have posted a bond of $72 million to cover DRL's potential claim of lost profit while the injunction was contested.

Last month, US Supreme Court refused to uphold that injunction, allowing the company to resume sales of the drug.

But the damage was done, as the Supreme Court judgement paved way for three other generic entrants. DRL's lost major opportunity to boost its US revenue, where it is facing pricing pressure.