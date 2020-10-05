Dr Reddy's looks to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent in 10 years

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on October 5 it has committed to more than halve its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

To achieve this, the drugmaker has joined hands with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), making it the first Indian and the third Asian pharmaceutical company to have set science-based targets to further minimise environmental impact, reported PTI, citing a company statement.

The company has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 55 percent by 2030, keeping 2017-18 as the base year.

As for FY20, the drugmaker said it had it reduced its Scope 1 emissions by 8.6 percent and Scope 2 emissions by 20.7 percent over the baseline of FY18.

"Continuous improvement in our environmental performance is a notable aspect of our sustainability journey. We are delighted to join SBTi in taking a science-based approach to set our GHG emission reduction targets and accelerating our efforts to creating a positive impact on our planet," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said.

The combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions have been reduced by 13 percent over the same base year. This puts the company on a fast track towards achieving its GHG reduction targets, it said.

Other companies like Tech Mahindra also pledged to reduce their GHG emissions by 22 percent by 2030, from a 2016 base-year. This makes both firms part of the 472 companies that have set their targets as per SBTi.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

It defines and promotes best practices in a science-based target setting and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

As for the pharmaceutical sector, 17 companies have successfully set their emission reduction targets affirming their pledge to mitigate climate change impacts globally, the statement said.

--With inputs from PTI