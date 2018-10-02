App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's Labs sells rights of cloderm cream to EPI Health LLC

"Promius Pharma, LLC, has sold its rights of Cloderm (clocortolone pivalate) cream, 0.1 per cent and its authorised generic to EPI Health, LLC, an affiliate of EPI Group, LLC," DRL said in a statement

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma has sold rights of cloderm cream and its authorised generic to EPI Health, LLC.

"Promius Pharma, LLC, has sold its rights of Cloderm (clocortolone pivalate) cream, 0.1 per cent and its authorised generic to EPI Health, LLC, an affiliate of EPI Group, LLC," DRL said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddy Laboratories

