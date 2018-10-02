Dr Reddy's Labs sells rights of cloderm cream to EPI Health LLC

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma has sold rights of cloderm cream and its authorised generic to EPI Health, LLC.

"Promius Pharma, LLC, has sold its rights of Cloderm (clocortolone pivalate) cream, 0.1 per cent and its authorised generic to EPI Health, LLC, an affiliate of EPI Group, LLC," DRL said in a statement.