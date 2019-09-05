Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches anti-smoking drug in USA market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on September 5 announced the launch in the US market of Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (SR), a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Zyban, indicated for treatment of nicotine dependence as an aid to smoking cessation.

According to a release by the city-based drug maker, the generic Zyban has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Zyban brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $5.4 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2019 DRL said quoting the market reports.

Dr. Reddy's Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (SR) are available as 150 mg dosage strength in bottle count sizes of 60.