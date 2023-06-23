English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Dr Reddy’s enters trade generics business, stock up 2%

    The new business will further the company’s goal of reaching more than 1.5 billion patients by 2030, the Hyderabad-based firm has said

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
    Dr. Reddy's- building

    Dr. Reddy's- building

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on June 23 announced its entry into the trade generics business in India with the launch of a dedicated division, ‘RGenX’.

    Dr Reddy’s aims to provide patients with access to a wider range of products and increased affordability, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals firm said.

    "The new business will further the company’s goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    It plans to roll out its trade generics across cities and towns in India, including rural areas and will work closely with its channel partners to ensure availability of its products.

    Trade generics are drugs that are pushed directly to trade and are not promoted through doctors.

    Related stories

    “India is a key focus market for us. Today’s announcement is a continuation of our effort to build a well-rounded business in India,” CEO, India and Emerging Markets, MV Ramana, said.

    “We continue to strengthen our branded generics business in India by growing brands, new product launches, productivity enhancement through digital and analytics, and select strategic acquisitions."

    The company was is exploring strategic
    collaborations in India, and investing in innovative healthcare spaces, he said.

    The stock closed at Rs 4, 993 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2 percent from the previous close.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dr Reddys
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 03:50 pm