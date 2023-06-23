Dr Reddy’s enters trade generics business, stock up 2%

Dr. Reddy's- building

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on June 23 announced its entry into the trade generics business in India with the launch of a dedicated division, ‘RGenX’.

Dr Reddy’s aims to provide patients with access to a wider range of products and increased affordability, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals firm said.

"The new business will further the company’s goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It plans to roll out its trade generics across cities and towns in India, including rural areas and will work closely with its channel partners to ensure availability of its products.

Trade generics are drugs that are pushed directly to trade and are not promoted through doctors.

“India is a key focus market for us. Today’s announcement is a continuation of our effort to build a well-rounded business in India,” CEO, India and Emerging Markets, MV Ramana, said.

“We continue to strengthen our branded generics business in India by growing brands, new product launches, productivity enhancement through digital and analytics, and select strategic acquisitions."

The company was is exploring strategic

collaborations in India, and investing in innovative healthcare spaces, he said.

The stock closed at Rs 4, 993 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2 percent from the previous close.