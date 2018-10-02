Dr Reddy's arm sells specialty skin cream Cloderm to EPI Health

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday said its subsidiary Promius Pharma sold rights of specialty skin cream Cloderm and its authorised generic to EPI Health.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Promius Pharma is eligible to receive an upfront payment followed by future royalties as the consideration for Cloderm Cream and its authorised generic in the US, effective immediately," the company said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's acquired Cloderm (clocortolone pivalate) Cream, 0.1 percent from Valeant Pharmaceuticals in April 2011 for an undisclosed amount. The steroid cream is used for treatment of eczema and other skin diseases.

The company didn't disclose the financial details of the sale. The latter is part of Dr Reddy's efforts to contain costs. The company on October 1 sold its penicillin plant in Bristol, Tennessee to Abu Dhabi-based Neopharma.

“We look forward to EPI continuing to support Cloderm, a brand that providers have prescribed for several decades and find as an important treatment option for their patients.” said Anil Namboodiripad, Senior Vice President, Proprietary Products and President, Promius Pharma.

EPI is a privately held company, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with over 2,000 employees.

Ron Owens, President of EPI Health, said, "We are very pleased to have completed this agreement with Dr Reddy’s to acquire Cloderm Cream in the US. Cloderm Cream, and its authorised generic, are widely recognised and time-tested among the dermatology community. The addition of this product to our growing portfolio will support our ongoing efforts to build a successful prescription branded franchise in the US while contributing to EPI’s goal of becoming a leader in medical dermatology."