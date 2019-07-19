Dr Reddy launches generic version of Allegra D in US

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on July 19 said it has launched generic Allegra-D, used to relieve symptoms caused by the common cold, flu or allergies, in the US market.

In a BSE filing, Dr Reddy's announced "launch of Fexofenadine HCI 60 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCI 120 mg extended-release tablets, USP, an over-the-counter (OTC) store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion extended-release tablets, in the United States market, as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)".

"We are pleased to be expanding our pseudoephedrine-based product offering in time for the cough, cold and allergy season," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Senior Vice President and Head of US OTC and Specialty Rx Divisions Milan Kalawadia said.

"We look forward to collaborating with our customers to provide high-quality, affordable alternatives to consumers," he added.

Quoting IRi data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion extended-release tablets brand and generic had US sales of approximately $44 million for the most recent 12 months ending in May 2019.

Allegra-D 12 HR is a trademark of Aventisub II Inc.

