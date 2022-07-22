English
    DoT to begin mock 5G auctions from today

    Reliance Jio deposited Rs 14,000 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel with Rs 5,500 crore, and Vodafone Idea with Rs 2,200 crore as earnest money.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
    (Image: News18 Creative)

    (Image: News18 Creative)

    The 5G auction process in India is reaching its penultimate stage as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) begins mock auctions today to identify and address teething issues.

    The auction of 5G airwaves will proceed as planned on July 26 if the mock auctions go as per the DoT plans.

    The government hopes to mop up anything between Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore from the sale of the spectrum, which supports wireless internet access at a much higher speed than the current 4G communications standard.

    Some 72,097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years are under the hammer. Spectrum in various frequency bands — low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz), mid (3,300 MHz), and high (26 GHz) — will be up for grabs.

    Telecom companies are expected to bid aggressively for the 5G airwaves, with Reliance Jio Infocomm accounting for more than half of the earnest money deposited by the bidders.

    The four companies participating in the auction for 5G airwaves together deposited Rs 21,800 crore, according to data published by the Department of Telecommunications.

    Also Read | Telecom cos likely to launch 5G services during 2022-23, minister says

    Reliance Jio deposited Rs 14,000 crore, Bharti Airtel Rs 5,500 crore, and Vodafone Idea deposited Rs 2,200 crore as earnest money.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 09:47 am
