DoT asks telcos to vacate spectrum in 3300-3400 Mhz band for 5G airwaves

While the government is gearing up to bring 5G to India as soon as it can and be at par with the world by 2020, it has asked telecom firms to vacate the spectrum they hold in the 3300-3400 Mhz band which will be used for 5G services, reports Economic Times.

“All existing licensees of the spectrum in the 3300-3400 Mhz band are required to vacate the spectrum held by them within six months’ time from the date of issue of this notice,” the telecom department said in the notice dated March 27.

“They may like to migrate to other frequency bands presently being used to providing internet services and apply to the WPC (wireless planning and commission) accordingly, which may be considered subject to availability and as per existing procedure,” the notice added.

Department of Telecom (DoT) has given six months’ time to companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and corporations like Indian Oil and ONGC to vacate and migrate to other bands as the spectrum in the 3300-3400 Mhz band will be open for auctions and for the first time ever that 5G airwaves would be sold in India.

What is Trai’s role?

As many bands are under consideration for 5G services, the government has asked the telecom regulator to give its recommendations on the reserve price of airwaves in various bands including 3300-3400 Mhz and 3500-3600 Mhz.

Along with the reserve price, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will also give its views on the rights to use spectrum, the quantum of spectrum that will be put up for auction within a band and overall, and other associated conditions.

Trai began the process of consultations on the next round of spectrum auctions early last year, however, it is yet to bring out recommendations.

What are the mobile operators saying?

The government may be all set to bring 5G to India, but mobile operators have a different opinion on this. They are not looking for an immediate sale of airwaves, including that of 5G airwaves. And this is due to the cash strapped state of the mobile operators. They want the auctions to be held in the next financial year starting April 2019.

What is DoT’s word for those holding spectrum in the 3300-3400 MHz band?

In its notice, DoT has directed firms that no new assignments will be made in the 3300-3400 MHz band, and existing licenses will not be renewed further. But the wireless operating license holders including carriers, internet service providers and oil PSUs may use the airwaves in this band for internet services over WiMax, an industry insider said.

Bharti Airtel has surrendered its airwaves in this spectrum band and RCom has shut down services.