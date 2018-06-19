App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic tourists give luxury hotels in India the big business boost

Domestic leisure travellers are spending a good amount of money within the hotel during the period of their stay.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indians are now travelling across India in style, thereby giving luxury hotels a much-needed shot in the arm. Once known to spend big during international travel, Indian travellers are now also contributing to the revenue of domestic luxury and branded hotels. It’s not just the stay, the domestic leisure travellers are spending a good amount of money within the hotel during the period of their stay too.

As per a report by Business Standard, Chinmai Sharma, the Chief Revenue Officer at Taj Hotels asserted that the domestic leisure segment is one of the fastest growing categories in the hospitality chain. She added, “Not more than three years ago, the international leisure travellers accounted for as much as seventy per cent of our leisure business and rest came from domestic tourists. The share is now equally split between these two categories.”

EIH Limited - the flagship company of the Oberoi Group - confirms this trend in their annual report for FY 2017 where it states that the hospitality industry is experiencing increased dependence on domestic leisure and corporate traveller. EIH also expects this trend to continue in the coming years.

Radisson Hotel Group’s CEO (South-Asia), Raj Rana said that since most international travellers take longer vacations, the average spend per day is lower than a domestic traveller who takes shorter but frequent breaks.

related news

Lemon Tree Hotels’ spokesperson attributes the increase in Indian leisure travellers to an increase in disposable incomes in Indian families and the online agents’ aggressive marketing offers.

The Ministry of Tourism also confirmed that the number of visits by domestic tourists increased by 13% in 2016 due to better connectivity and lower airfares. They expect this trend to continue in the coming years too.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 10:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tourism #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.