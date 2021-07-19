Domestic producers term trade margin cap on oximeters, BP machines and three key devices as setback to Aatmanirbhar plan

CarePlix is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to get accurate readings. The AI helps determine the strength of the finger placement. The stronger the finger placement, the more are the chances of getting accurate readings.

Domestic medical devices manufacturing bodies have asked the government to reconsider the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) order to cap the trade margins at 70 percent for pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitoring machine, nebulizer, digital thermometer, and glucometer.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), the domestic medical device manufacturers lobby, called the order "biased in favour of importers".

In a letter to Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers, AiMed complained that the whole exercise is non-transparent and applies the same treatment to both local manufacturers and importers.

"The overseas manufacturer Indian importer has been given advantage to fly their kite with a longer string of estimated at over 2.6 times import landed price on 2nd floor, whereas domestic manufacturers are given shorter string of 1.9 times of ex-factory from the ground level at a competitive disadvantage, so why will anyone feel strategically advantageous to Make in India," wrote Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of AiMed, in his letter to Mandaviya.

Encouragement to imports

He added, in the letter: "The said order will therefore continue to inadvertently encourage imports and continue to discourage domestic manufacturing."

The government last week rationalised the trade margins of the five devices citing "extraordinary circumstances in public interest". The order came into effect from July 20.

AiMed also contends that the order leaves them just 41 percent trade margin to operate with, compared to government claims of 70 percent.

It also said that the NPPA notification points out that the traders’ margin from price to distributor and MRP (maximum retail price) is up to 709 percent, but it doesn't share the details whether this is a trade margin based on imported landed price or domestic ex-factory price.

"If that is made available, there is more transparency for enabling a better decision," the letter says.

Demand for revision of margin caps

Another local industry body, the Surgical Manufacturers and Traders Association (STMA), also expressed concern over the capping of trade margins and has sought a revised MRP, which is at least three to four times (3 to 4x) that of the current price to the distributor.

In a letter written to NPPA, it said that "the prescribed PTD (price to distributor) calculation is based on average net sales realization from sales made in FY 2020-2021. But please consider the change in costs, and consequently changes in prices to distributors from FY20-21 to FY21-22."

The cost, STMA said, has increased on several fronts during the pandemic years such as raw materials, exchange rate fluctuations, compliance, and licensing fees and not just on manufacturing.

The Association said the five under consideration are relatively low value, with high maintenance and logistics costs to the distribution channel and thereafter to the consumer.

"In any marketing initiative, distributors and retailers require a much higher margin than prescribed in your order to cover the slow turnover of the product. While they have to purchase in bulk to keep costs low, the duration it takes to sell their inventory is considerably long. The cost of delivery, warranty, service and repairs is incorporated in the MRP of these devices, which must also be considered," STMA said.

"Though the prescribed formula was beneficial in regulating prices of oxygen concentrators through earlier orders, we feel different factors need to be considered in regulating these five devices," it said.

India fourth largest market

India is the fourth largest market for medical devices in Asia and is among the top 20 markets for medical devices globally.

Between 2009-2016, the medical devices market has grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15.8 percent and is currently valued at $11 billion.

It is expected to reach an estimated $65 billion by 2025, according to a report by credit rating agency, Brickworks.

The Indian medical device industry is highly fragmented and is dominated by MNCs (multinational companies), which occupy around 80 percent market share.

Domestic manufacturing is largely restricted to low-value-add items such as consumables and disposables.

In 2019-20, India imported medical devices worth Rs 42,245 crore, of which China accounted for an 11 percent share, at Rs 4,559 crore.

Of the 147 product categories, dependence on China is very high in 11 product categories, which constitutes up to 87 percent of imports.