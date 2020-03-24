Domestic flights suspended: Worried if you will get a refund? Check out what airlines are offering

"Please be assured that your Booking Reference/PNR, will stay safe as a credit account in the same PNR with the same ticket value. The credit account can be used for travel before 30th September, by the same passenger."

Passengers, he added, can cancel their itinerary at zero cancellation fee, create credit account in the same PNR and book an alternative journey of the same ticket value.

"Also, those who are booked to travel till 30th September can change their itinerary at zero change fee, (fare difference applies) for travel up till 30th September. All this can be done on our website," added Dutta.

SpiceJet has said that for passengers travelling between March 25 and 31, their bookings will be 'automatically cancelled and a reservation credit for the entire amount will be created .'

Passengers can use the credit to make another booking for the same passenger for a period of one year from the regional date of travel.

In a similar advisory, GoAir said its offer will apply to all existing and new bookings made between March 1 and April 15.

It said fliers don't need to call customer care centres, and those who can't travel "can simply not show up for the flight and GoAir will protect the PNR for a period of one year."

"The passenger can contact GoAir at any time over the next one year to redeem this ticket on any GoAir flight on any date between 15th April 2020 and 15th April 2021 with no charges being levied," the airline said.

One thing to remember is that fare difference may be applicable at the time of re-booking.

Vistara, the joint venture airline between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is offering customers one-time rescheduling at "zero reissuance fee, but applicable fare difference, if any. "

The offer is valid for customers who had booked before March 24, and who were to travel between March 25-31. They can now rebook for any date until 31 December 2020.

"Given the fluidity of the ongoing circumstances, we will continue to review this approach in the interest of our customers,” said a Vistara spokesperson.