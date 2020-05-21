Domestic Flights Resume from May 25: Only web check-ins allowed; Here are other key things to know

Domestic flights will resume on May 25 with limited operations, with airlines operating one-third of their schedule.

"Further augmentation offlights will be done in a calibrated manner," Ministry of Civil Aviation has said in an order released on May 21.

It has said that 'vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel."

