Domestic Flights Resume from May 25: Only web check-ins allowed; Here are other key things to know

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an order, including guidelines for passengers, airports and airlines
Domestic flights will resume on May 25 with limited operations, with airlines operating one-third of their schedule.
"Further augmentation offlights will be done in a calibrated manner," Ministry of Civil Aviation has said in an order released on May 21.
It has said that 'vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel."
Domestic flights were suspended on March 25, coinciding with the start of the national lockdown. While the fourth phase of the lockdown gets over on May 31, the government has decided to re-open the skies before that.
The resumption will bring relief to airlines, and also customers who were stuck in different parts of the country and were unable to return home.
All the carriers, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir, are facing severe cash crunch, and have been forced to cut salaries and send employees on leave without pay.The guidelines
The following are some of the important things fliers should remember:
A customer will need to self-declare that she doesn't have any COVID-19 symptoms. Also, she will need to download the Aarogya Setu app. "Passengers with "Red" status on Aarogya Setu App wouldnot be permitted to travel," the Ministry order says.
