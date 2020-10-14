172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|domestic-air-traffic-up-39-mom-in-september-5962761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic air passenger traffic up 39% MoM in September

In August, traffic had grown by 34.4 percent

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Domestic air traffic jumped the most since the lockdown, with a month-on-month growth of 39 percent in September.

Data from industry regulator DGCA showed that 39.43 lakh people took to the air in September compared to 28.32 lakh in August. The growth rate in August was 34.4 percent.

Year-on-year, however, the numbers are still lower and was down 65.82 percent from September 2019. At the same time, the drop was less steep. In August, year-on-year traffic declined by 82.3 percent.

For the year till September, the industry saw a total of 4.4 crore passengers, a drop of 58.39 percent from the same period a year ago.

Domestic flights had resumed on May 25, after they had been suspended in end-March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, latest data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation shows, more than 12.8 million passengers have flown on over 1.35 lakh flights.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had recently commented that the domestic aviation sector will reach pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2020. Earlier, he had expected the industry to reach the level by Diwali (November).

At present, airlines can fly 65 percent of their capacity. It is expected that the government may increase the cap to 75 percent by Diwali to meet the festival rush.

Lower loads

Additional monthly traffic though hasn't kept pace with the increase in capacity. Loads for nearly all airlines have dropped in September. The only exceptions are Star Air and Pawan Hans.

Market share

Only GoAir and Vistara manged to improve upon their market share in September.

GoAir's share jumped by two percentage to 6.7 percent, and Vistara's grew to 6.6 percent from 5 percent.

All the other major airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India, saw their market share coming down. IndiGo the largest airline in the country saw its share fall to 57.5 percent from 59.4 percent.
