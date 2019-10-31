Do Bharti and Vodafone Idea think they are too big to fail?

In the financial system, there is the concept of an entity being too big to fail. Essentially, these are systemically important entities – which if they fail can spark a run on banks and grind the economy to a halt. This is understandable, given the linkages between the financial and the real economy. But it is too much of a stretch to apply that concept to other sectors such as telecom.

So, when the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) writes to the government implying that telecom sector will collapse if Bharti and Vodafone have to pay their legitimate dues to the government, it is in the nature of an exaggeration. Consumers in India enjoy one of the lowest tariffs in the world, thanks to the competition in the telecom services sector. There are no entry barriers to the sector. Now, the government is in the process of merging BSNL and MTNL to try and revive them.

Thus, the failure, if at all it happens, of a telecom company will unlikely impede India’s digital progress. In any case, as S S Sirohi, former member (Technology), Telecom Commission (now called Digital Communications Commission, pointed out in an earlier article for Moneycontrol, TRAI data for the addition of 4G BTS ( eNodeB) for December 2018 to June 2019 shows that, “of the total additions, Vodafone Idea’s share was only 1.35 per cent, Airtel 44 per cent, RJio 54.65 percent and zero by MTNL/BSNL (no4G).” In effect, the incumbents are not investing much in new technology.

Indeed, the very talk of failure seems to be some kind of negotiating tactic. After all, incumbents can raise tariffs to improve their profitability. There are also the possibilities of equity infusions and asset monetisation to raise the necessary money for the government’s dues.

It is not as if the Supreme Court order asking the incumbents to cough up their dues came from the blue. The court had delivered a judgement on this same issue in 2011 as well. At that time, a CAG report had computed the total unpaid dues of six private telecom service providers on account of licence fees and spectrum usage charges (SUC) at Rs 5,213 crore for 2006-07 to 2009-10.

Thus, the incumbents had a lot of time to be prepared to pay these dues. If it has ballooned to over Rs 80,000 crore, it is not the government’s fault. If the incumbents have not made any provisions, or made incomplete provisions, that is a case of gross mismanagement and flouting of disclosure norms. This should not be rewarded by providing any relief in any form whatsoever.