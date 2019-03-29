App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF raises Rs 3,173 crore via QIP to prepay debt

DLF's group Chief Financial Officer Ashok Tyagi recently said the QIP proceeds and further infusion of Rs 2,500 crore from promoters against the issue of warrants would help the company to significantly reduce its debt.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Realty major DLF on March 29 said it has raised Rs 3,173 crore by selling shares to institutional investors through its QIP offer. DLF, the country's largest real estate firm in market value, would utilise this amount mainly to prepay debt, which stood at around Rs 7,000 crore at the end of December 2018.

On Monday, the company had launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, offering up to 17.3 crore shares to investors. The issue closed on March 28.

In a regulatory filing, DLF Friday informed that the Securities Issuance Committee has approved the allotment of 17.3 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 183.40 per share, aggregating to about Rs 3,172.82 crore.

Sources on March 26 had said that DLF's QIP issue has been oversubscribed by two times, enabling the company to raise around Rs 3,200 crore.

related news

Major institutional investors who participated in QIP offer include Oppenheimer, UBS, HSBC, Marshall & Wace, Myriad, Key Square, Goldman Sachs, Indus, Eastbridge, Tata Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund, sources had said.

This is the third major fundraising from DLF. In 2007, DLF raised about Rs 9,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). In 2013, the company had raised nearly Rs 1,900 crore through an institutional placement programme.

Meanwhile, the committee on March 29 also approved the conversion of 24.97 crore compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) issued to promoters entities into equal number of equity shares at Rs 217.25 per share.

In December 2017, the company's board had allotted on preferential basis 37.97 crore CCDs and nearly 13.81 crore warrants to promoters entities against their infusion of funds in DLF.

DLF's group Chief Financial Officer Ashok Tyagi recently said the QIP proceeds and further infusion of Rs 2,500 crore from promoters against the issue of warrants would help the company to significantly reduce its debt.

DLF promoters K P Singh and family have already infused Rs 9,000 crore in the company and would pump in Rs 2,250 crore more. In lieu of this fund, DLF had issued CCDs and warrants to the promoters.

As infusion of the fund by promoters could have led to an increase in their shareholdings beyond permissible limit of 75 per cent, the company planned QIP to maintain minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent in a listed entity.

In August 2017, the promoters had sold the entire 40 per cent stake in rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for Rs 11,900 crore and infused bulk of this amount in the company to cut net debt.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DLF #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Did You Get Rs 15 Lakh in Your Accounts as Promised? Priyanka Gandhi T ...

Spring in Kashmir: Asia Largest Tulip Garden in Full Bloom

Cong Defamed Community to Establish Hindu Terror Theory: Arun Jaitley ...

IPL 2019 | Empower TV Umpire to Eliminate Game Impacting Howlers

Andhra Pradesh High Court Refuses to Stall EC Order Transferring Two I ...

Now Samsung to Make Cars, XM3 Inspire Unveiled at the Seoul Motor Show

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi's Bail Hearing to Begin Shortly

Grand Alliance Failed to Take Off as Rahul Did Not Override Local Satr ...

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

RBI likely to cut interest rates next week, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty slips below 11,600; m ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

MSTC hits 5% upper circuit after tepid stock market debut

Bull run may continue if election results are favourable, says Motilal ...

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in state, local bodies ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.