App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF plans to raise Rs 2,000 cr via sale of commercial land to existing JV or new partners

The monetisation of land parcels would help the company in reducing its net debt, which stood at Rs 4,866 crore at the end of December quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF is looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore through monetisation of certain commercial land parcels to its existing joint venture partners or new partners.  The monetisation of land parcels would help the company in reducing its net debt, which stood at Rs 4,866 crore at the end of December quarter.

In its investor presentation, DLF said the company is committed to further deleveraging in the near future.

The company intends to monetise select commercial land parcels through its existing joint venture arrangements and/or new alliances.

Close

DLF already has a joint venture with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for rental business.

related news

"Exploring further monetization of certain identified land parcels for rental development by way of its existing JV arrangements and/or new alliances; potential raise of around Rs 1,750-2,000 crore," DLF told investors.

Apart from that, the company said that "certain identified recoveries including from certain land entitlements of Rs 700-800 crore to be transferred to existing JV arrangements will further help in deleveraging".

The operating cash flow surplus will help in reduction of the remaining debt by around 50%, while the residual debt would be serviced through financing against rental assets at an attractive interest rates.

To monetise its commercial assets, DLF in December 2017 entered into a joint venture with GIC when DLF promoters sold their entire 40% stake in DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

The deal included sale of 33.34% stake in DCCDL to GIC for about Rs 9,000 crore, and buyback of remaining shares worth about Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL.

DLF has a rental portfolio of about 36 million sq ft, of which around 32 million sq ft is office space and rest is retail properties. It earns an annual rental income of over Rs 3,000 crore from these leased assets.

Earlier this month, DLF reported a 24% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 414.01 crore for the quarter ended December as against Rs 335.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell 36% to Rs 1,533.34 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #DLF

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.