Dixon Technologies stock sees 824% surge since 2017; CEO sees India as future phone manufacturing hub

Dixon has stated a capacity to produce 50 million smartphones a year, and boasts of a market value of above $2.5 billion.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST

Dixon Technologies, one of India's leading manufacturers of electronic devices, has recorded an 824 percent surge in its share price since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2017, reports said on February 8.

The company's founder Sunil Vachani, on reflecting over the unprecedented growth, said he foresees India as a global phone manufacturing hub in the near future.

Dixon shares rose by another 6.7 percent on February 8, as the entity shows no sign of losing momentum. The company has stated a capacity to produce 50 million smartphones a year and boasts of a market value of above $2.5 billion.

"All global companies are looking for an alternative to the world’s major manufacturing hub, China," Vachai told Bloomberg Television.

His remarks come in the backdrop of Dixon doubling its production to four million units of smartphones from two million in the previous year.

Among products manufactured by the company includes televisions for Xiaomi Corp, lightning products for Philips and washing machines for LG Electronics Inc.

In 2016, Dixon had begun by producing mobile phones for Panasonic Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co.

The company is expected to increase its tie-up with brands in the near future, as the onset of pandemic has compelled leading tech giants to diversify their source of production.

While the "Make in India" campaign has brought focus on manufacturing in India, the country still has to make a long way to narrow the gap with China. While the latter produces 1.5 billion smartphones a year, India trails with 330 million units, according to Indian Cellular Association.

The mobile manufacturing phone sector is expected to grow at a steady pace in India, as the number of smartphone users is projected to rise from 468 million in 2017 to 859 million in 2022.

The numbers further boost the prospects of Dixon, which expects 44 percent of revenues from mobile manufacturing in the next fiscal year. In the previous year, mobiles accounted for 12 percent in revenue for the company.
