Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Disruption in sales likely during elections: Lalit Agarwal, V-Mart Retail

He also said the company is planning to open more stores in the next 18 days.

Lalit Agarwal, Chief Managing Director of V-Mart Retail, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's business plans and growth prospects.

"We saw some softness in the market during December and January. We have started seeing early pick up due to Holi," Agarwal said on March 12.

Talking about the Q4 same-store-sales growth, he said, "It should be somewhere around mid-single digit growth."

"Next year we are bullish because this year if we do not have too much of growth, we should have a good base to start from. So next year we should be bullish enough and we see a lot of activities even from the government side resulting into economic upcoming of people, a lot of work which has happened in the past 7-8 months and also things that will come up in coming days should add a lot of economic upswing in public consumption space," he added.

On the store expansion front, Agarwal said, "We continue our store opening plan. We have already opened 37 stores in this fiscal year and we are yet to announce some of the stores. We have opened 37 and we have a plan to open more in the remaining 18 days also and we will target more in next year also."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #V-Mart Retail

