Disney can check out any time.... But can it ever leave the TV business in India?

The Walt Disney Company, which had acquired 21st Century Fox Inc in 2018 in a $71 billion cash and stock deal, earlier this month announced that it is reorganising its business units to focus more on streaming.

The acquisition made Fox Star Studios, Star and Hotstar (now called Disney+Hotstar) part of Disney.

The impact of that announcement is beginning to be felt in India.

Just after the announcement, the company saw many exits, including Uday Shankar, president of the APAC region and chairman of Star and Disney India; Gautam Thakar, Star Sports CEO; Ashok Namboodiri, business head — regional sports network; Rajiv Mathrani, marketing head; and Rupali Fernandes, executive vice-president, emerging sports, Star India.

All this hints at Disney’s plan to focus more on digital and less on TV, especially when the TV space is reeling under from the coronavirus impact.

The company recently announced its plans to launch Tamil Hotstar Specials. Disney+Hotstar this Diwali will be releasing Tamil content such as Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Aman, and a Hotstar special show called Live Telecast starring Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

Trouble with TV

While viewership on TV jumped during the initial period of the lockdown in India, ad volumes as well and consequently ad revenue dipped significantly on TV channels.

According to a Pitch Madison Advertising 2020 report, advertising expenditure (AdEx) on TV dropped by more than 40 percent in the first half of this year.

Although TV has seen a quick recovery as compared to other media such as print and radio, an expert in the advertising space said it will be hard for TV channels to recover what they have lost in the last six months.

An industry expert who does not wish to be named said that Disney will be scaling down its TV and sports business. “They have already started scaling down their broadcasting business because they want to focus more on digital. Scaling down will happen more in terms of high non-fiction properties. It could be Hindi non-fiction properties or even regional and to some extent sports because the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not fared as well as they had anticipated.”

Disney did not respond to Moneycontrol’s queries regarding its content and business strategy for the Indian market till the time of filing this article.

Sports business struggling

Star Sports, the sports arm of Star and Disney India, airs the Indian Premier League, ICC Cricket. It also owns media rights to broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Wimbledon and English Premier League (EPL), among others.

On the cricket front, the sports channel’s IPL revenues have come under pressure, in part due to anti-China sentiment. Many Chinese brands have been lying low, especially Vivo, which surrendered the tournament’s title sponsorship, after the border flare-up with China.

Vivo’s drastic reduction in ad spend will cost Rs 200-250 crore drop in ad revenue for Star, say industry experts.

TAM Sports data reveal that Oppo is the only Chinese handset maker that continues to spend in a big way on television ads during the IPL.

Media planners are of the opinion that 40-50 percent of Star’s potential Rs 3,000 crore ad revenue is in trouble because of the tensions with China.

But sports matters for Disney

However, Paritosh Joshi, Principal at Provocateur Advisory, an independent media and communications consultancy, thinks that Disney’s focus on sports is not likely to come down.

He said: “The Fox acquisition united ESPN and Star Sports (in 2012, Star India had taken over ESPN Star Sports). So, Fox had bought out those ESPN rights and ESPN was no longer a part of the branding — it became just Star Sports. Now, it has circled back and come back to the original owner of ESPN. ESPN is a huge driver for Disney in their home market. Disney's interest in sports is deep.”

TV under pressure but not just due to Covid

The coronavirus impact on the broadcasting business is another blow as the TV industry was already reeling under the pressure of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO), which was implemented last year in February.

“Trai has been a wrecking ball when it comes to TV, especially niche channels. Many small channels are shifting their content to non-linear models because of no subscription as well (poor) ad advertising revenues on TV,” said Joshi.

The expert cited above also thinks that the NTO has had the biggest negative impact as the channels had to cut down on their subscription cost. But content cost, which is very high, has not come down for the channels.

“The discounting factor, which is a la carte vs bouquet, that has changed the entire thing for broadcasters. It has moved from no capping to 33 percent capping. Plus, if you look at Sun TV, they were already offering 30 percent discount, Zee, 40 percent discount. But Star will be impacted the most because of NTO,” he said.

This is because Star post NTO has given a 30 percent discount. Many of Star's sports channels, which were not part of any bundled offerings, are now available as part of new packs.

Under NTO, the MRP regime that introduced prices for TV channels, TRAI had notified first that channel prices had to be capped at Rs 19. This was later brought down to Rs 12 per channel.

Due to NTO and now the coronavirus impact, many niche channels have already gone off air, including English language channels HBO, WB and AXN.

Plus, there was an overall loss of 12-15 million subscribers during the transition period, when channels implemented NTO.

Focus on streaming

All this signals why Disney is focussing more on its streaming platform. However, Joshi thinks that Disney is following Netflix as the latter was recently talking about its expansion plans in Asia. In its third quarter earnings, Netflix said it recorded a 62 percent jump as compared to last year in the Asia-Pacific region.

But Utkarsh Sinha, MD, Bexley Advisors, a boutique investment bank focussed on early-stage deals in tech and media thinks, otherwise.

“There is a network of syndication for a lot of Disney content, along with some direct broadcast channels, which means a lot of Disney’s content is already available on TV. That being the case, having a consolidated OTT presence on the Disney+Hotstar platform makes a lot of sense, as it offers a much higher value proposition than having several fragmented plays vying for a share of the consumer entertainment wallet, said Sinha.

However, the media expert said that the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar is banking on Star India’s content and IPL. “Star's content appeals to the Indian audience. Disney has a large catalogue of English films but that English audience in India is very niche. Even from a cinema perspective, only 10 percent of your box office collections come from English. Even on TV it is a similar thing. English will have a higher share on digital — may be 20 percent — but still a sizeable chunk is Hindi and regional.”

This is why he believes Disney’s content strategy for its streaming service should be to focus on regional content. “No over-the-top (OTT) platform in the country (India) has a big regional focus apart from Zee. Zee5, (the video streaming platform arm of Zee Entertainment) has got the maximum number of originals in regional. The next big thing is regional. And platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Disney are all gearing up for it. Hindi has been exploited by the OTT platforms in the last two-three years. For regional, a large scale web series is still missing.”

While Disney+Hotstar has not made big investments in regional content, the platform did spend big to acquire big Bollywood ventures like Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj, and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb among others.

Industry estimates note that Disney+Hotstar spent over Rs 100 crore to acquire the streaming rights for Bhuj and Laxmmi Bomb.

“A diversified Indian content mix in multiple languages is necessary,” said Sinha.

For now, more focus on Disney+Hotstar seems the right strategy as the platform in India sits at the top position when compared to other OTT platforms in terms of subscriber base.

Disney+Hotstar has around 86.3 lakh paid subscribers. Amazon Prime Video and Netflix both have half the number of subscribers that Disney+Hotstar has. While Amazon Prime Video has around 44 lakh paid subscribers, Netflix has around 40 lakh subscribers in India.

“Hotstar continues to enjoy the largest subscriber base in India, per the latest analyst reports. Plus, Hotstar and Prime benefit from low annual costs when it comes time to switch over to an unsubsidised paid subscription,” said Sinha.

For Disney, TV is important in India

While Disney’s focus in India will be its streaming service and may cut down its TV business, Joshi doesn’t think that it will let go of the broadcasting business.

“The reality for India for at least the next two to three years is that streaming will represent a high single-digit or low double-digit percentage of total consumption. This year while it is true that OTT services have grown, when you add all of it, OTT consumption is still less than 10 percent of total screen time. So, TV has grown enormously. TV is not going off centrestage for some time and especially for sports and films.”