MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Dish TV rejects Yes Bank's call for EGM citing regulatory issues

Dish TV has noted that for the resolution to be put before the shareholders, prior approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in respect of national security clearance as well as that of the company's lenders is required.

Maryam Farooqui
October 13, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
Yes Bank has alleged that Dish TV's board is purportedly acting at the behest of certain minority shareholders holding “merely around 6 percent of the shares” in the company.

Yes Bank has alleged that Dish TV's board is purportedly acting at the behest of certain minority shareholders holding “merely around 6 percent of the shares” in the company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Satellite service provider Dish TV, which is operated by the Zee Group, denied its largest shareholder Yes Bank's call for an extraordinary general meeting.

"Owing to YBL (Yes Bank Limited) being a Banking Company and YBL's shareholding in the Company being a consequence of invocation of pledges, there are certain embargos under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, because of which the said resolutions cannot be placed before the shareholders," the company said in an exchange filing on October 13.

Dish TV said that for the resolutions proposed to be placed before the shareholders of the company, certain prior steps have to be undertaken by Yes Bank under the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and also prior approval to be obtained by YBL under the Competition Act, 2002.

Prior approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in respect of national security clearance as well as that of the company's lenders is also required.

Considering the above points, Dish TV said that "the Board shall be in violation of extant laws if it acts upon the Notice, the Board unanimously agreed that the EGM cannot be called, as sought by YBL vide the requisition Notice dated September 21, 2021 received by the Company on September 23, 2021 vide e-mail. The Board also instructed the management to send a detailed response to YBL."

Close

Related stories

Yes Bank which holds 25.63 percent in the company had sought an EGM on September 23 for the appointment of new independent directors and the removal of MD and Director Jawahar Lal Goel.

The bank is seeking appointment of new independent directors including Akash Suri, Sanjay Nambiar, Vijay Bhatt, Haripriya Padmanabhan, Girish Paranjpe, Narayan Vasudeo Prabhutendulkar, Arvind Nachaya Mapangada.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Companies #Dish TV
first published: Oct 13, 2021 04:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.