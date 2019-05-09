Dish TV India launches Rangmanch Active, an ad-free theatre-on-demand service with Zee Theatre

Dish TV India Limited on May 9 launched ‘Rangmanch Active’ – an ad-free theatre-on-demand service for both its brands; DishTV and d2h.

Rangmanch Active, is a service in partnership with Zee Theatre, a business vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd that brings close to 100 theatre plays with a variety of actors, stories and genres.

For the first seven days, subscribers can access the service for free. After that, the subscription will cost Rs 75 per month on channel no. 356 on DishTV, and channel 214 on d2h.

Under Rangmanch Active service, plays across genres – from musicals and classics to drama, mystery, comedy and satire will be available.

Along with Indian plays, the service also offers adaptations of renowned international plays such as Pygmalion, Magnificent 7, Counter Offence, Raid and Kansas that were handpicked from countries like the USA, the UK and Hungary.

Besides plays, viewers can watch unseen backstage stories and exclusive interviews with theatre veterans.

“Entertainment industry in India is going through an evolution and is seeing a rise in story-telling. Our new service is aimed at bringing our audiences closer to the classical format of entertainment i.e theatre plays, on both our platforms,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited.

On April 25, Dish TV had announced its foray into the online video-streaming space and launched an Over The Top (OTT) platform called Watcho.

Essel Group's DTH arm is focusing on offering short format contents, which are economically viable along with user-generated platforms in languages such as Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. With this strategy, it is targeting young millennials across India.

Along with this, the company has also plans to add regional content – including Bhojpuri and Gujarati – to expand in the OTT space.

The company is providing free OTT service to its existing DTH subscribers of Dish TV and D2H brands, which are estimated to be around 23 million as of now.