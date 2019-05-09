App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dish TV India launches Rangmanch Active, an ad-free theatre-on-demand service with Zee Theatre

Under Rangmanch Active service, plays across genres – from musicals and classics to drama, mystery, comedy and satire will be available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dish TV India Limited on May 9 launched ‘Rangmanch Active’ – an ad-free theatre-on-demand service for both its brands; DishTV and d2h.

Rangmanch Active, is a service in partnership with Zee Theatre, a business vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd that brings close to 100 theatre plays with a variety of actors, stories and genres.

For the first seven days, subscribers can access the service for free. After that, the subscription will cost Rs 75 per month on channel no. 356 on DishTV, and channel 214 on d2h.

Under Rangmanch Active service, plays across genres – from musicals and classics to drama, mystery, comedy and satire will be available.

related news

Along with Indian plays, the service also offers adaptations of renowned international plays such as Pygmalion, Magnificent 7, Counter Offence, Raid and Kansas that were handpicked from countries like the USA, the UK and Hungary.

Besides plays, viewers can watch unseen backstage stories and exclusive interviews with theatre veterans.

“Entertainment industry in India is going through an evolution and is seeing a rise in story-telling. Our new service is aimed at bringing our audiences closer to the classical format of entertainment i.e theatre plays, on both our platforms,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited.

On April 25, Dish TV had announced its foray into the online video-streaming space and launched an Over The Top (OTT) platform called Watcho.

Essel Group's DTH arm is focusing on offering short format contents, which are economically viable along with user-generated platforms in languages such as Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. With this strategy, it is targeting young millennials across India.

Along with this, the company has also plans to add regional content – including Bhojpuri and Gujarati – to expand in the OTT space.

The company is providing free OTT service to its existing DTH subscribers of Dish TV and D2H brands, which are estimated to be around 23 million as of now.
First Published on May 9, 2019 10:13 pm

tags #Companies #Entertainment

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

BJP as Corrupt as Congress, Says Mayawati

Women's T20 Challenge | Rodrigues Leaves Twitter Stunned as Supernovas ...

Women's T20 Challenge | Velocity Book Final Berth Against Supernovas D ...

Donald Trump Says Trade Deal with China Remains 'Possible'

'From the First Day. May 26, 2014': PM Modi Says He's Been Confident o ...

We Respect Rajiv Gandhi But Will Not Shy Away From Criticising His Gov ...

Instagram Updates New Content Violation Policies to Reduce Propaganda, ...

'Delhi Will be Free of Air, Water Pollution in 3 Years': Nitin Gadkari ...

BJP's Sunny Deol Gets a Surprise Kiss from Fan During Roadshow

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Bofors deal was not squeaky clean; but Modi's 'brashtachari' comment o ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

GST Council extends deadline for realty firms to opt for old GST rate ...

Gold rises on trade uncertainty, palladium falls to four-month low

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.