Dish TV 33rd AGM: MD Jawahar Lal Goel shares view on Rs 1,000 crore rights issue

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Satellite service provider Dish TV's MD and Director Jawahar Lal Goel, during the company's 33rd annual general meeting (AGM) held on December 30, 2021, shared his view regarding the Rs 1,000 crore rights issue which was approved by the company in February last year.

"We have passed the resolution but one of the shareholders (Yes Bank) has objected to it so we did not bring the issue to shareholders as of today," said Goel.

Goel was replying to queries by shareholders regarding the rights issue.

Dish TV and Yes Bank, the largest shareholder of the company with a 25.63 percent stake, are currently fighting a legal battle in various forums including National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the High Courts, and the Supreme Court.

The tussle between Dish TV and its largest shareholder Yes Bank began in February last year when Dish TV approved a rights issue of Rs 1,000 crore. Objecting to it, Yes Bank had said that the rights issue is meant to dilute the majority shareholding of the bank in Dish TV.

While Yes Bank objected to the rights issue, Dish TV made a press announcement regarding its intention to proceed with the Rs 1,000 crore rights issue on May 28, 2021.

Last year, on September 3, Yes Bank objected to the approval and sought the reconstitution of the board and said, “The board is not acting in line with good corporate governance standards and is not a fair representation of the incumbent significant shareholders of the company being various banks and financial institutions holding about 45 percent shareholding in the company.”

Yes Bank, which called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), is seeking the ouster of MD and Director Jawahar Lal Goel along with the removal of Rashmi Aggarwal, Bhagwan Das Narang, Shankar Aggarval, and Ashok Mathai Kurien and the appointment of new independent directors.

As regards non-executive non-independent director Ashok Mathai Kurien, who will be retiring by rotation as a director, his re-appointment emerged as one of the resolutions at the 33rd AGM.

While it will be the shareholders who will decide whether Kurien will be re-appointed as non-executive non-independent director, proxy advisory firms including SES and IiAS have recommended shareholders to vote against the re-appointment of Kurien.

On the other hand, InGovern, another proxy advisory firm has recommended shareholders to vote in favour of the re-appointment of Kurien.

Note to readers: An earlier version of the copy wrongly mentioned that Rs 1,000 crore rights issue will come up in January. The error has been rectified now.