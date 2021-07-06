Direct selling companies under the lens as government proposes new draft policy

After e-commerce, the government has now set its sight on the direct selling industry, intending to keep a check on this so-far unregulated segment.

The new draft rules proposed by the government prohibits these companies from charging registration fees from their agents, and bars them from charging their agents for the costs of demonstrations to prospective buyers.

The rules also forbid direct sellers from engaging in pyramid and money circulation schemes.

According to the experts and direct selling companies such as Amway, Tupperware and Modicare, the proposed rules are a step in the right direction and would help in formalising the industry and curtail spurious activities.

Here’s a look at what the new rules are, who will be impacted by them and what they entail for the industry at large.

What are the draft rules on direct selling?

The draft rules mention that the companies operating in the segment would have to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Grievance Redressal Officer, and a Nodal Contact Person. The companies would also need to be registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and must have an office in India.

They would also be mandated to maintain a website with all the relevant information.

“Every direct selling entity shall establish a mechanism for filing of complaints by the consumers through its offices, branches and direct sellers through a person, post, telephone, e-mail, and website,” says the draft.

It adds: “Every direct selling entity shall ensure that such registration number is displayed prominently to its users in a clear and accessible manner on its website and each invoice issued for each transaction.”

In addition, such companies would have to maintain a record of direct sellers working with them, including their ID proof, address proof, email ID, and other contact information.

To regulate the unauthorized selling of products manufactured by direct selling companies on e-commerce platforms, the rules also propose that the person or marketplace selling the products online, must have prior written consent from the direct selling entity.

It also directs the companies to offer refunds to consumers for defective goods and services. The draft policy mentions a timeline of 90 days for compliance with these norms.

Who are direct sellers?

Direct selling firms deploy agents who buy products from the company and then directly reach out and sell to the consumers at their homes or other places instead of a retail format like a store. The direct selling entity and the agent share the profits made through the sale of products. According to industry estimates, there are about 60 lakh agents in the country, who pursue direct selling as means to earn additional income.

The direct selling industry, as per estimates, is pegged at Rs 10,000 crore in India and has witnessed a 12-13 percent growth rate in the last five years. Experts say products such as multi-vitamins, home care and personal care are the top-selling categories through this channel.

Companies such as Amway, Avon, Oriflame, Modicare and Tupperware operate in the direct selling segment.

How will new rules impact consumers?

The new rules, if enforced, say experts, will benefit the consumers as they will have a mechanism in place to report their grievances. “Consumers will be able to identify genuine companies selling credible goods if these rules come into place,” said Rajat Tuli, Senior Principal, Retail and Consumer Practice, at consulting firm Kearney.

Over the years, consumers have been duped by fake sellers hawking off defective products and services in the garb of direct sellers. The draft rules, experts say, will also help them in filing complaints if they are duped.

The rule on pyramid schemes or money circulation schemes will also discourage Ponzi operators, indicate industry watchers.

Said Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare: “The rules will help set apart genuine direct sellers from pyramid schemes, which we feel is the absolute need of the hour and will not allow companies to flout norms.”

Pyramid schemes are defined as a form of investment in which a paying participant recruits further participants and gets rewarded for it.

The impact on direct selling companies, agents, and the industry at large

While beneficial for the consumer, the proposed rules would also work in favour of the industry as it would help instill consumer belief in the direct selling channel.

According to Ankur Bisen, Senior Vice President, Retail and Consumer at management consultancy Technopak, the brands with some standing are already following some of these practices and hence these new rules will only help formalize the industry.

The industry, too, favours such rules as this will help create transparency in the segment.

“For a long time now, the direct selling industry has borne the brunt of a few spoiled apples and these unauthorized and unlawful players who have earned a bad name for the entire sector,” said Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India.

“Steps like these will work for the interest of honest and ethical direct selling players who have slogged tirelessly to clear the clutter and bring in transparency,” he added.

Chhabra also opines that the new rules will stem the unauthorised sales of their products on e-commerce marketplaces, which has been a persistent challenge for the companies in the last few years.

Firms such as Amway and Modicare claim that since they do not charge any registration fee to their agents, the proposed rules will not impact them.

“There are no charges for joining Amway business. Further, to ensure that the customers have a satisfying experience with Amway, our products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100 percent satisfaction of use,” said Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India.

Industry analysts, however, feel that some of these companies would need to tweak their model as they incentivised onboarding of new agents by existing agents, which at times can be confused with pyramid schemes.

Industry watchers are of the view that the removal of registration fees would benefit the industry at large as people are likely to opt for direct selling, given that the investment would now be very low.

“The companies, however, will find it challenging to distinguish between the non-serious sellers from the serious sellers,” says Tuli of Kearney.

Additionally, much to the relief of direct selling agents, the new rules hold companies and not the agents liable for defective products.

Experts, however, are doubtful whether the companies would be able to ensure compliance in 90 days and it might need a further extension.

The stakeholders also plan to approach the government with other suggestions as well.

“Some clauses might need further discussion and we are looking for them to be addressed through industry bodies including IDSA and FICCI,” said Modi of Modicare.