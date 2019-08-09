Dineout acquires food tech platform Binge Digital

Restaurant technology solutions firm Dineout on August 9 said it has acquired Binge Digital, a Delhi-based food tech platform.

The acquisition is in line with Dineout's latest product announcement – Dine-In, the company said in a statement.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The founding members of Binge Digital -- Naman Jain, Prakhar Agarwal and Preksha Singla -- have joined the Dineout team, it added.

"We are happy and excited to announce the acquisition of Binge Digital which through its cutting edge technology will enable us to bolster our product portfolio, especially the newly launched digital menu product – Dine-In," said Dineout Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Ankit Mehrotra.

This is Dineout's fourth acquisition after inResto, Gourmet Passport and Torqus to further accelerate the platforms capabilities and revolutionise the dining-out industry, the statement said.