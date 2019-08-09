App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dineout acquires food tech platform Binge Digital

The acquisition is in line with Dineout's latest product announcement – Dine-In, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Restaurant technology solutions firm Dineout on August 9 said it has acquired Binge Digital, a Delhi-based food tech platform.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The founding members of Binge Digital -- Naman Jain, Prakhar Agarwal and Preksha Singla -- have joined the Dineout team, it added.

"We are happy and excited to announce the acquisition of Binge Digital which through its cutting edge technology will enable us to bolster our product portfolio, especially the newly launched digital menu product – Dine-In," said Dineout Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Ankit Mehrotra.

This is Dineout's fourth acquisition after inResto, Gourmet Passport and Torqus to further accelerate the platforms capabilities and revolutionise the dining-out industry, the statement said.

"Our integration with Dine-In will be a revolutionary step in the food industry which will offer a pleasing experience to consumers and will help restaurants up their game," Binge Digital co-founder Prakhar Agarwal said.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Binge Digital #Business #Companies #DineOut #India

