you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dimension Data launches Unified Managed Services offering

The new unified platform provides a centralised, standardised, and highly automated delivery service to enhance the client experience

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dimension Data, a global technology integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT, has announced the launch of its next-generation global managed services to help clients simplify the management and operation of their technology.

Dimension Data’s Managed Services Platform now offers near real-time insight and reporting, managing over 9,000 IP networks and supporting over 13 million users across the globe. Meeting increasing client demands, the platform liberates IT and operations teams to focus on more strategic, value-add tasks such as improving the customer experience, maximising cost efficiencies, and exploring emerging technologies.

As Christian Saldias, IT Manager at ALMA, a Dimension Data Managed Services customer, explains: “We chose Dimension Data because our main core business is not IT, it is scientific data production. We are a small IT team and we need support from a company that has all the expertise that we don’t have. Dimension Data provides us with all the expertise we don’t have – and we don’t need to have.”

Adapting to the elevated needs of the digital world has left IT teams relying on complex IT estates to meet rapidly shifting consumer demands. These often disparate, multi-vendor setups with public, private, and hybrid cloud aspects all need to be constantly maintained and managed.

This means there is often a reliance on already stretched IT teams with a lack of resources, which is hampering the efforts of many B2B IT support operations attempting to digitally transform.1 It also prompts security concerns, as businesses fear they do not possess the adequate in-house skills/resources to defend against incoming threats.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #Technology

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

