Digital MSME lender Indifi Technologies turns a profit and aims to double loan book

Indifi Technologies, a digital MSME lending platform, registered its first profitable quarter and is looking towards doubling its loan book in the next year through its data-driven lending model, the company said on July 26.

“Our core emphasis is that we can serve a larger percentage of customers that come to us. A year back we had our baseline product to serve them which meant that the loan had to be of a certain size to incorporate the cost structure. Over the last one year we have introduced a product for customers who needed a smaller loan,” Alok Mittal, CEO Indifi Technologies, said in a conversation with Moneycontrol.

The company, which lends to small businesses and individual entrepreneurs such as kirana stores, restaurants and travel agencies, aims to offer a larger variety of credit products than the limited range of loans on offer by offline non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).

“Unlike offline NBFCs where if you have got three good underwriters, you can do your loans from day one, there is a cycle of iteration that data models require and that is where the first four years of our operations went,” he said.

The Gurugram-based company says its net non-performing asset (NNPA) is under one percent. The company uses data-driven credit scoring models, which are also used by other financial institutions such as IDFC First Bank, IIFL Finance and SIDBI among others, to evaluate the credit worthiness of customers.

Mittal said that since the company operates in the MSME space it is not as sensitive to interest rates as banks that lend to larger corporations. “The only way the company would be affected by inflation is if there is a dip in consumer demand. But today we are not at a stage where we have to recalibrate that, demand continues to be strong.”

The company has cut down its operating expenses by 25 percent and aims to take its loan book to Rs 1,000 crore by the second quarter of the current financial year, whilst maintaining its current levels of NNPAs.

Unlike offline NBFCs that would incur additional costs on scaling, Mittal said the company would be able to control operating costs and NNPAs through learnings from data-driven lending models.

Indifi Technologies operates in the MSME lending space along with other players such as LendingKart, CashSuvidha, Capital Float, and Zest Money.