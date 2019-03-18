Digital has greatly democratised Wealth Management: Priti Rathi Gupta

Digital has transformed wealth management in many ways, making personalized advice accessible to the mass affluent.

Digital has become the preferred platform for those who don’t have the time to go to their personal advisers or for those who don’t follow various asset or investment class themselves, says Priti Rathi, the founder of a digital investment platform for women.

Digital platforms and technologies also enable providers to offer personalized advice and services to customers based on their income levels and risk profile.

“Digital has already taken over a large part of what is known as the neighbourhood advisory firms,” she adds. The ability to integrate payment gateways and online banking services further enhances the value of digital platforms.

Rathi shares her thoughts on the role of digital technologies on the financial sector, its impact on customer preferences and the future ahead.