Digital driving growth, on track to touch $1 billion revenue by 2021: L&T Tech Services CEO

L&T Technology Services, which focuses on the engineering and R&D market, plans to nearly double its revenues to USD 1 billion by 2021.

The company, which recently announced fourth quarter and full year results for 2017, posted revenues of USD 580 million last year, a growth of 20 percent annually.

The target is based on a comprehensive strategy the company has set out for itself. In an interview with Moneycontrol, CEO Keshab Panda talks about the future strategy, focus areas for the company and why it is differentiated in the current technology services market.

Edited excerpts:

LTTS is uniquely placed to capitalise on the demand for new age digital engineering opportunities arising out of the increasing convergence of the physical world with the digital ecosystem. A reflection of this is in the strong revenue generation from our digital services where we recorded a 20 percent growth in revenues in FY18.

Overall the contribution from digital services nearly doubled year on year to 26 percent of the total revenues.

A global trend that emerges is of large customers enhancing the pace of investments on areas of digital engineering as they pursue business opportunities to develop smart products, build smart campuses and create factories of the future to cite a few.

In terms of technologies, areas such as narrowband-IoT, Machine Learning, Collaborative Robotics and Embedded AI are increasingly finding flavour with customers.

As we look ahead, we see large customers across the globe investing more in digital engineering and partnering with us to build smart products and solutions and create intelligent plants.

We are following a four-pronged technology strategy complemented by our focus on T-30 approach i.e. focusing on top 30 clients for accelerated growth.

The four pillars of technology comprise of digital engineering, smart manufacturing, pervasive technologies and perceptual engineering.

For instance, the digital engineering focus takes care of opportunities arising out of the wave for digital transformation, offering a portfolio of smart services and solutions, designing smart appliances such as Connected Coffee Machine, IoT enabled wearable devices such as smart helmets which can monitor workers in hazardous conditions, and conditioned based monitoring of vital parameters of plant assets. Smart manufacturing will make use of Industry 4.0 technologies, while integrating our customer’s manufacturing process with the evolving technology landscape.

The concept of pervasive technology is based on a very simple idea- with

advancements in technology, the resultant computing equipment and sensors too are evolving by getting more compact at the same time delivering more on computing engineering power. This is further propagating the application of embedded systems across a wider spectrum of sectors.

Lastly the perceptual engineering domain leverages the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, machine learning, image and voice processing, neural networks, virtual reality (VR), sensor technology, and collaborative robotics to replicate the perceptions and cognition

of living biological systems and the five senses.

We are seeing large customers across the globe accelerating their investments in digital engineering. To drive sustainable revenue and profit growth, we will continue to fill white spaces in both technology and domain through acquisitions.

Of the USD 1 billion revenue target, around USD 120 million is expected to come from niche technology acquisitions.

Our strategy of focusing on our top customer accounts, winning large deals and co-innovating with customers has worked well. We remain focused on the growth path which we have embraced.

The focus on Top-30 clients for example is indeed paying rich

dividends. This strategy looks set for the future years. We will align/realign this approach as an ongoing focus to best suit our growth objectives.

Even if you look at the recent fourth quarter, we increased the USD 40 million plus annual billing clients by two, and the USD 10 million plus clients by three, on a year-on-year basis.

We have registered a 21.9 percent growth in the North American business as compared to last year. That market accounts for over 60 percent of our revenues.

North America will continue to be a significant contributor as we have engagements with over 50 Fortune 500 companies in the US market.

We remain confident of sustaining this momentum in the quarters to come. Last year, we acquired Esencia Technologies based in the Silicon Valley, which has further strengthened our U.S. operations, helping increase our

footprint in high-end VLSI and ASIC that we have taken to multiple business segments.

GDPR does have implications in terms of how we approach individuals and enterprises and we are reviewing our processes and paperwork with respect to data that has been previously stored and addressed from a go to market perspective.

As an organisation, LTTS will always respect personal privacy and tailor all its offerings to be compliant with the rules & processes set out under the GDPR.

Practices have been put into place to comply with the new rules in the EU. But unlike say data processing companies that buy or acquire data, the impact on LTTS will be very limited. I also believe some of the existing laws under GDPR will need to evolve with time so that they can be implemented in a more pragmatic fashion.