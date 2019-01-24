App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Did you know Google has a dinosaur at its office? 10 amusing facts about the tech giant

The Google homepage is most likely the first tab you open every morning, but here are some amazing facts that you may not know about the search engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Google homepage gets 620 million users every day and at any second, there are two million searches happening on the website. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

The Google homepage gets 620 million users every day and at any second, there are over 2 million searches being run on the website. (Image: Reuters)
The search engine's homepage loads faster than any other site. This is one reason that people test whether the internet is working or not by opening Google first. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

The search engine’s homepage loads faster than any other site. This is one reason that people test whether the internet is working or not by opening Google first. (Image: Reuters)
To protect the sanctity of its brand name, Google has trademarked each letter of their company name. It has also bought the most common misspellings of Google, like gooogle.com, gogle.com, googlr.com etc. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

To protect the sanctity of its brand name, Google has trademarked each letter of their company name. It has also bought the most common misspellings of Google, like gooogle.com, gogle.com, googlr.com etc. (Image: Reuters)
Google pays nearly $110 million for the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button, that no one really knows the use of. Why? That button takes you directly to the first result, instead of showing a list of results, which costs the search engine advertising revenue. It exists because users unanimously voted to keep it. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Google pays nearly $110 million for the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button, that no one really knows the use of. Why? That button takes you directly to the first result, instead of showing a list of results, which costs the search engine advertising revenue. It exists because users unanimously voted to keep it. (Image: Reuters)
Did you know that Google owns a dinosaur? And it is named Stan. The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex was dug up near their office building and the company bought it and put it on display. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
5/10

Google owns a dinosaur fossil and has named it Stan. The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex was dug up near its office building and the company purchased it and put it on display. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Google loves animals, especially pet dogs and goats. It is in the company's code of conduct! The company allows employees to bring their pet dogs or even goats and lets them roam around the corridors freely. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Google loves animals, especially pet dogs and goats. It is in the company's code of conduct and it allows employees to bring their pet dogs and lets them roam around freely in its office premises. (Image: Reuters)
Google pays its main competitor, Mozilla, huge sums of money annually. Google considers Mozilla, which produces open-source browsers like Firefox, as a partner. In return of these funds, Firefox uses Google search engine as default. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Google pays competitor Mozilla huge sums annually. The company considers Mozilla, which produces open-source browsers like Firefox, a partner. In return of these funds, Firefox uses the Google search engine as a default option for users. (Image: Reuters)
Google is a truly an international company as it boasts the largest network of translators in the world. In its list of languages, Google has included Klingon, a fictional language spoken by characters of the Star Trek universe.
8/10

Google is a truly an international company as it boasts the largest network of translators in the world. In its list of languages, Google has included Klingon, a fictional language spoken by characters of the Star Trek universe.
The first Doodle was published in 1998, simply to notify that co-founders Larry Page (left) and Sergey Brin had gone for a vacation to the Burning Man. (Image: Google)
9/10

The first Doodle was published in 1998, simply to notify that co-founders Larry Page (left) and Sergey Brin had gone for a vacation to the Burning Man. (Image: Google)
Probably the worst mistakes ever made by tech giant Yahoo was passing up an opportunity to buy Google, back in 1997. The offer at the time was $1 million, but Yahoo denied. Twenty years on, Google is worth $110 billion. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Probably the worst mistakes ever made by tech giant Yahoo was passing up an opportunity to buy Google, back in 1997. The offer at the time was $1 million, but Yahoo denied. Twenty years on, Google is worth $110 billion. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Business #Companies #Google #Slideshow

